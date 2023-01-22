The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make regarding the future of running back Tony Pollard. Amid a breakout year, Pollard, who will be a free agent in the offseason, stands to make some big money on the open market. According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are considering keeping Pollard on the roster next season via the franchise tag.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys want to keep RB Tony Pollard and the franchise tag is considered an option; As for the #49ers, a massive Nick Bosa extension is a priority for this offseason. pic.twitter.com/gm2fNqmE8L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

Tagging Tony Pollard would cost the Cowboys somewhere in the ballpark of $10 million. That would be quite the expenditure while already paying Ezekiel Elliott $10.9 million in base salary (he carries a $16.7 million cap hit), and it remains to be seen if the Cowboys would be willing to dole out more than $25 million at the position.

There would likely be a handful of teams ready to open up their wallets and sign Tony Pollard in the offseason, despite the narrative around dishing out long-term contracts to running backs. Applying the franchise tag on Pollard could allow the Cowboys to delay his free agency by one year, at which point they could re-assess giving him a long-term deal.

Of course, that would risk Pollard having another stellar season and further driving up his price ahead of free agency the following year.

In 2022, Pollard rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards, both of which were career bests. He had nine touchdown rushes, which was more than his previous three seasons in the NFL combined, and also added three receiving touchdowns.

While the Cowboys aren’t prepared to walk away from Ezekiel Elliott, who still has four more seasons left on his contract, Pollard is certainly giving them some difficult decisions to make with his continued growth in the backfield.