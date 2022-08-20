Rumor: Giants’ offseason plans for Carlos Rodon, revealed

The San Francisco Giants opted against completing a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline earlier this month, as they kept several of their coveted players, including Carlos Rodon. The Giants reportedly received offers for the veteran left-handed pitcher, but they elected to keep him on the roster past the Aug. 3 deadline.

The Giants are set to soon face another dilemma regarding Rodon’s future with the team, as he has an opt-out for the 2023 campaign. He signed off on a two-year with the Giants in the offseason that included an opt-out for the second year if he reached 110.0 innings pitched this season, which he managed to accomplish last month.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman shared updates on multiple players who could soon hit free agency. If Rodon opts out of the second year of his contract, which is set at $22.5 million, Heyman noted that the Giants “will tag” him.

If the Giants issue Rodon a one-year qualifying offer, they will then receive a compensatory draft pick in the case that he signs elsewhere in free agency. The qualifying offer for the upcoming offseason is projected to range between $18 million and $19 million.

Rodon has emerged as a durable pitcher in the Giants’ starting rotation, as he has posted a 2.89 ERA to go along with a National League-leading 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings mark in 140.1 innings pitched. He was not among the more sought-after free agents last year, as he was coming off of an injury-marred 2021 campaign. But if he ends up becoming a free agent in November, multiple playoff-contending teams sure may look to sign him to a multiyear deal.