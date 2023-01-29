The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha.

The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to “meet his request” for a two-year, $30 million deal, as noted by USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale.

Wacha has been in the rumor mill with the likes of the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi noted last month that the Orioles have shown “interest” in the former Boston Red Sox hurler. More so, the one-time All-Star was linked with the Twins earlier this month.

The Orioles and the Twins have bolstered their rotations in the ongoing offseason. Baltimore will count on new additions Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin to help lead the way in the upcoming season. On the other hand, Minnesota pulled off a trade for now-former Miami Marlins hurler Pablo Lopez on Jan. 20.

The Los Angeles Angels were also in the rumor mill with Wacha in December. As it stands, the Angels will only see one new face in their six-man rotation for the 2023 campaign, as they came to terms with former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson on a three-year deal in November. Nonetheless, Angels general manager Perry Minasian did recently note that the club is still “looking at things.”

“We’re still looking at things,” Minasian said. “There are still some areas to improve. It’s not like we’re packing up shop and going on vacation. We’re gonna continue to look, whether it’s the rotation, the bullpen, the position player group.

“If it’s raising the floor with more Minor League signings or maybe the trade market, I still think there are ways to improve this club, and we’ll examine all those things.”

Wacha orchestrated quite a bounce-back season with the Red Sox last year. He posted a 3.32 ERA over 23 starts and also tallied 127.1 innings pitched for the AL East side — his highest since 2017.

It will be noteworthy to see just which team will end up signing Michael Wacha.