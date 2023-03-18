Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Green Bay Packers could have a hard time getting the New York Jets to meet their asking price in an Aaron Rodgers trade. The Packers might not be able to get one first-round draft pick in exchange for Rodgers, let alone two first-rounders.

Teams around the NFL have told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that any trade offer for Aaron Rodgers should start with a second or third-round draft pick. The Packers likely would’ve already agreed to trade Rodgers to the Jets if New York offered its first-round pick and a little more to Green Bay, according to Breer.

When Rodgers told Pat McAfee that the Packers were holding out for more compensation in trade talks with the Jets, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Green Bay believed Rodgers is worth at least two first-rounders. According to ProFootballTalk, the Packers want a first-round pick and more in exchange for their star quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Either way, it doesn’t sound like the Jets are ready to send the Packers a Day 1 draft pick, and that seems to be the holdup. New York owns the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There’s speculation that an eventual trade will include a conditional pick, based on Rodgers’ performance. Trade compensation for Rodgers could also be contingent upon whether or not he plays for the Jets in the 2024 season.

Rodgers has made it clear that he plans to play for the Jets. The Packers aren’t hiding the fact that they want to move on from Rodgers and make Jordan Love their starting quarterback.