The New England Patriots haven't been shy in their desire to add more playmaking talent to their offense with training camp getting underway. The Patriots were interested in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and have since turned their attention to Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette. You can add another running back to their wish list now in Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys earlier this offseason, and has been searching for a new home ever since then. Up until this point, he hadn't received much interest, but that changed on Saturday morning, as it was reported that New England was set to bring in Elliott for a visit as their search for more help in their backfield continues.

Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today. This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available. Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2023

Elliott is coming off a decent 2022 campaign for the Cowboys (231 CAR, 876 YDS, 12 TD) but has proven that he isn't the same player that he once was. Even more concerning is that Elliott's 3.8 yards per carry were a career-low, and it's fair to wonder whether or not he is going to be productive enough to continue to earn carries with whichever offense he ends up on.

The good news for New England is that, if they were to add Elliott, he would be used in a complementary role behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who is clearly their top running back heading into the 2023 season. Lightening the workload of Stevenson, though, is going to be key after he was run into the ground last year, which is why another running back is needed. Elliott could be a solid option for the Pats, and his status will be worth watching to see if the two sides can come to terms on a deal.