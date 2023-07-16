DeAndre Hopkins won't be joining the New England Patriots. Instead, he's reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins is receiving a two-year deal, $26 million deal to join Tennessee with $6 million more in incentives, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. While it's unknown how much of Hopkins' contract is guaranteed, it apparently was too rich for New England, who fell short of Tennessee's offer, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Patriots stayed in consistent contact with DeAndre Hopkins’ camp through free agency process, but their base financial package wasn’t in the same ballpark as what Titans offered,” Fowler wrote. “The good vibes between N.E. and Hopkins from his team visit never translated to a workable deal.”

The Patriots were the only other team outside of the Titans to host Hopkins. His visit to New England came just days after he took a voyage to Tennessee, visiting the team's facilities in Foxborough over the course of two days in mid-June.

There appeared to be good signs coming out of Hopkins's visit with the Patriots. He posted an image of himself with Matthew Judon in the Patriots' locker room, writing “La Familia” in the Instagram story. Multiple reports said that the Patriots were “hopeful” and “optimistic” that they could get a deal done to sign Hopkins, too.

Of course, that didn't come to fruition, and it appears it was the Patriots' decision to at least not make a better offer. New England sits in a good spot with cap space, holding nearly $17 million in room as of Sunday afternoon.

So, the Patriots could've fit the deal Hopkins got within their cap space. Now, they'll have to turn their eyes somewhere else.