By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox could opt to turn to a reunion to bolster its lineup for the 2023 campaign.

The Red Sox are “among teams” that have an interest in signing J.D. Martinez, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Martinez hit free agency last month after the Red Sox decided not to issue him a qualifying offer that would have been set at around $19 million. Since then, multiple veteran sluggers have signed off on multiyear free agent deals, but Martinez is still without a contract in the offseason.

Multiple teams have been linked with Martinez over the past weeks. For one, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal noted earlier this week that there is outside belief that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen feels that the team is in need of “more offense,” and the NL East side has shown intrigue in exploring a move for the five-time All-Star.

The Mets were in the rumor mill regarding a possible trade for Martinez ahead of this past season’s MLB trade deadline, but in the end, such a move did not come to fruition.

Martinez is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he recorded 16 home runs and 62 RBI in 139 total games played. He also posted a .341 OBP — his lowest mark since the 2013 season.

Boston has been active in making roster changes as of late, from signing Masataka Yoshida to its call to designate Eric Hosmer for assignment.