Dietmar Hamann backs Roy Keane as Ireland's potential next manager, aiming to rejuvenate the struggling national team.

Former Premier League star Dietmar Hamann has thrown his support behind Roy Keane as the next manager for Ireland, suggesting that the Manchester United legend could breathe new life into the struggling national team. With current boss Stephen Kenny expected to step down after matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand, speculation swirls around who will helm the Irish squad next.

Keane, 52, previously served as assistant to Martin O'Neill from 2013 to 2018, playing a crucial role in Ireland's qualification for Euro 2016. Hamann, speaking to the Sun, expressed his belief that Keane's influential stature and respected persona could potentially attract sponsorships and elevate the team's performance.

While Keane hasn't held a managerial position since his assistant role at Nottingham Forest in 2019, Hamann emphasized Keane's ability to manage at the highest level. His managerial experience includes spells at Ipswich Town and a successful Championship title win with Sunderland in 2007.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City star highlighted the importance of Ireland making a wise decision for their managerial future, acknowledging the team's recent struggles despite having talented players in the Premier League and the Championship. Hamann echoed the sentiments of Irish fans, stressing their loyalty and support despite Ireland's disappointing performance in the qualification campaign.

The discussions around Keane potentially taking over the reins at Ireland coincide with the team's upcoming fixtures. They face a challenging match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, where the Dutch side can qualify with a win. Subsequently, Ireland is set to play New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin.

As the speculation regarding Ireland's next manager continues to swirl, Hamann's endorsement of Keane adds weight to the ongoing debate. The decision to appoint a new manager for Ireland remains crucial, with hopes pinned on reinvigorating the team's performance and addressing the fans' desire for better results.