By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jimbo Fisher knows the Texas A&M football offense must improve in 2023 if the team is going to rebound from their 5-win season. Fisher let offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey go- and the search for his replacement is beginning to heat up. Ex-Atlanta Falcons and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M football’s offensive coordinator search, sources told Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

As noted by Hummer, Petrino will interview with Texas A&M football in the coming days. Petrino has had many stops in a coaching career that began in 1983.

The 61-year-old was the head coach of the Falcons for 13 games in 2007, though he left the role to be the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Petrino’s tenure as the leader of the Hogs was a tumultuous one, to say the least.

The polarizing football coach was involved in a motorcycle accident- and a 25-year-old staff member he had hired- who he was having an affair with- was riding on the back of the bike with him.

After an investigation, Petrino was fired. But he has since rebuilt his standing with the public as a football coach, which is likely why Fisher and Texas A&M are interested.

Petrino has recently led Missouri State to the FCS playoffs in two of his three seasons there.

Now, Fisher is tabbing him as a candidate to fix a Texas A&M football offense that ranked 64th in yards per play and placed outside the top 100 teams in points per game.

If Petrino is ultimately hired, his task won’t be easy, as the Aggies have lost as many as 22 players to the transfer portal.

Not to mention, Petrino will have to deal with the scrutiny he’ll face, on top of that faced by Fisher.

Texas A&M football’s offensive coordinator search will certainly be interesting to watch.