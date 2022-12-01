Published December 1, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Tunmise Adeleye is now the latest Texas A&M player to announce plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Adeleye took to Twitter on Thursday to note that he is planning to join the transfer portal after two seasons with the Texas A&M football program.

“After careful reflection, discussions with my family and petitions before the Most High God, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Adeleye said.

Adeleye was one of 16 four-star-plus talents from the Aggies’ stout 2021 recruiting class. He received offers from a multitude of top programs, including Georgia and LSU. He initially committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in April 2020, but opted to de-commit mere months later. In Dec. 2020, the coveted defensive lineman committed and signed his letter of intent to the Aggies.

Adeleye redshirted for the 2021 campaign, and was later given the green light to feature in the much-anticipated 2022 season for the SEC side. He played in two total games, as he suffered a notable knee injury during the Aggies’ non-conference loss against Appalachian State in September. While there was some optimism that he would be cleared to return to in-game action later in the year, he ended up not playing in a single game over the remainder of the campaign.

As it stands, Adeleye is now the seventh Aggies player who has announced plans to enter the transfer portal.

The Aggies are coming off of an underwhelming 5-7 season where they won a mere two conference contests.