By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The mass exodus continues for Texas A&M football. After an ugly losing season that saw them miss out on bowl game eligibility, numerous Aggies players have rushed for the exits as they enter the transfer portal. Former 5-star wide receiver Chris Marshall became the latest- and 22nd- Texas A&M football player to enter the portal, according to Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports.

Marshall, a 5-star recruit and the no. 24th ranked player in the 2022 class, is headed to the transfer portal. He had been a part of Texas A&M football’s no. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class.

But times have been tough for Fisher and company, as 22 Aggies players have entered the portal, including multiple other top recruits from the esteemed 2022 class.

Marshall had appeared in six games for Texas A&M football in 2022, hauling in 11 receptions for 108 receiving yards. He was suspended by Fisher back in October, along with teammates Denver Harris and PJ Williams, for violating team rules.

Unsurprisingly, those three were among the Aggies players to seek out better opportunities on the transfer portal.

It’s bad enough that the Aggies went 5-7. It’s even worse that many of the players who projected as elite college contributors are now heading for the door.

It’s not going to make Fisher’s job, which is seemingly not in question yet, any easier. His offseason to-do list will now include improving a defense that has lost as many as 11 players to the portal.

Oh, and he’ll have to figure out the Texas A&M football quarterback situation after Haynes King left as well.

He’ll have to figure it out soon, too. Fans are getting restless in College Station.