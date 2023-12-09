The Bears wide receiver let his thoughts on the team's embattled young quarterback be known Friday

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore offered some words of support to embattled quarterback Justin Fields ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Amid speculation that the Bears want to move on from Fields —and that Fields wants to move on from them, Moore insisted that he and his teammates want Fields to stick around.

“I didn't know that,” Moore told reporters Friday on Fields wanting off the team. “If he feels that way, then you really can't do too much but go out there and be yourself, and he's a dynamic player, dynamic quarterback,” Moore continued. “We want him here. I've been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes. Just leave what they do upstairs, upstairs at the end of the day.”

24-year-old Fields has been the face of the Bears' constant struggles since the team selected him 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He's compiled a 7-26 record with the Bears in 35 career games and, despite 36 touchdown passes, has also thrown 27 interceptions.

Amid the constant rumors, Fields has remained confident that he belongs in the NFL. “Shoot, since I got to Chicago, y'all don't hold back,” Fields told reporters Thursday. “I hear it from y'all, I hear it from fans and stuff like that. I don't take any of it personal, because I know everybody's entitled to their opinion on certain things and stuff like that. That's one thing I try to do is not take anything personal, and just go about it that way.