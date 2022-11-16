Published November 16, 2022

By XC Enriquez

The LEC Summer champions may be under a slightly different team, but KOI Rogue is not fixing what’s not broken for the 2023 season.

KOI Rogue LoL LEC 2023 Roster

Top Lane

As Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu’s contract with Rogue ends, Danish player Mathias “Szygenda” is slated to take his vacated spot, according to sources. He has been playing for Team Vitality’s LEC team and academy team interchangeable for the past two years, and it seems he’ll don the Rogue vesture for the upcoming year. This isn’t his first time under the org, as he once played for its academy team AGO Rogue.

Odoamne is reportedly going to Excel Esports.

Jungle

Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong joined Rogue this year from DAMWON Gaming, and quickly made waves. He was considered as one of the best junglers in the LEC and even made it to the 1st All-Pro team this Spring. Rogue was his first time playing outside of South Korean leagues, and the fact that he won the LEC championship in his first year is testament to his value. It seems KOI Rogue is intent on keeping the great jungler.

Mid Lane

Emil “Larssen” Larsson is Rogue’s longest staying members, having joined in 2018 and playing for both the LEC team and academy team. Larssen has consistently kept up with some of the best players in his role, both regionally and internationally. In his recent Worlds 2022 appearance, he’s one of the key factors in Rogue’s performance, bringing the team to quarterfinals and having the highest finish out of all of the Western teams.

Bot Lane

Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos will also be staying even after the team changes its identity to KOI Rogue. Comp was widely considered by Eastern analysts and personalities as one of the best bot laners that were present last Worlds 2022. As if a testament to this fact, he is now the only LEC bot laner in Worlds 2022 who will be playing in the LEC in the coming 2023 season.

Support

Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus joined Rogue for the in 2020 and shows no sign of leaving just yet. Much like the rest of the team (except Szygenda), his contract is set to end after the 2023 season.