The Raptors star forward could be on the move at the NBA trade deadline.

The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and one of the biggest names in trade talks is Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. The Raptors have been a team teetering between being a middle of the pack team and blowing it up for a rebuild. As a result, Siakam has seen his name floated in trade rumors each of the past two seasons. With the recent move of OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, it seems like this is the year Siakam actually gets traded. The Indiana Pacers have reportedly emerged as the favorite in a potential Siakam deal as per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Amick reports that trade talks between the Kings and the Raptors involving Pascal Siakam have fallen apart as, “Siakam would not be excited if he were traded to Sacramento.” Siakam has not asked for a trade but reportedly does not view the Kings as being a good long-term fit if he were traded there. Amick also reports that, “the Indiana Pacers are seen by some rival executives as the leaders in this pack.”

A Siakam trade would certainly raise the ceiling for a Pacers team looking to contend in the Eastern Conference. This season, Siakam has been averaging 22.2 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 8. Siakam is All-Star level player and versatile forward threat. He could definitely change a team's trajectory. It is a risk though as he has an expiring contract and there's no guarantee that he would sign an extension or re-sign in free agency.