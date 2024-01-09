Clippers star Paul George drops a take that Warriors and Raptors fans should love to hear.

There have been plenty of trade rumors swirling around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, with the Golden State Warriors among those teams that are reportedly interested in the two-time All-Star. However, according to the rumor mill, the Warriors aren't interested in including Jonathan Kuminga in trade talks for Siakam.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George thinks that both the Warriors and the Raptors will benefit from a trade that sees Siakam head to the Bay in exchange for Kuminga, the 21-year old forward who's been frustrated with his role on the team as of late.

“I saw them put in Pascal [Siakam] and [Jonathan] Kuminga in a trade. That's a win for both sides,” the Clippers star said on the most recent episode of the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Paul George then added that Pascal Siakam is a much better fit on the Warriors, as he thinks that Siakam is someone who is able to flourish even more in a secondary or tertiary role, which is what he would be assuming for the Dubs. Siakam is a versatile two-way player who can slash to the rim and make plays both off the dribble and as a roll man, and in the Warriors' offensive system, he could give the team another playmaking hub on the high post alongside Draymond Green.

Meanwhile, George said that Jonathan Kuminga could make the Raptors an even more fun team to watch, especially when they're already building a nice young core with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett. Kuminga and Barnes would form quite the athletic forward duo who could stress defenses at the rim with their athleticism, and both forwards have improved their jumpshots considerably as well.

Nevertheless, the Warriors know that trading away Kuminga means that they are completely mortgaging their future to try and compete now. Moreover, with Pascal Siakam being a free agent at the end of the campaign, it'll be difficult for the Dubs to stomach dealing Kuminga to the Raptors without a guarantee that Siakam will be re-signing.

But with Stephen Curry approaching the twilight of his career, the Warriors may be more inclined to push for one more shot at contention especially if they continue to struggle in the coming weeks.