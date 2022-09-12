During the offseason, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks conducted a blockbuster trade that included superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. On Monday night, Wilson and the Broncos will travel to Seattle to face Wilson’s former team. How crazy is it that Russell Wilson’s most important game as a Bronco, is his literal first game as a Bronco? This game will be the first look at Wilson in orange in blue, as he was rested during the preseason. Will Wilson be able to step up to the plate and put on a show? Or will he crumble under the pressure? Here are some Russell Wilson Week 1 bold predictions.

Russell Wilson will throw for 250+ yards

After watching all the matchups that were played on Sunday, not many teams game out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Is there a chance the Broncos could come out of the gate flying on offense? Yes! But also don’t be entirely shocked if they end up putting on a “good” performance rather than a “great” one.

We haven’t had a solid look at what the Broncos’ offense looks like under Russell Wilson. From what has been reported in camp, the Broncos’ offense did look good, and Wilson was making some incredible throws. But the matchup in Seattle on Monday will be the first official look at the Wilson-led offense.

With where the Seahawks are as a team, there might not be a lot of good going on for them. The Broncos are heavy favorites heading into this game, so there is a decent chance Wilson could end up throwing for way more than 300 yards. Expect the Broncos to stumble occasionally, maybe even start off slow. But they will quickly find their stride and start lighting up the Seahawks’ secondary.

Wilson will go into “revenge mode”

While it was a somewhat mutual parting of ways between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, Wilson probably still wants to prove himself. Rumor has it that the relationship between Wilson and Pete Carroll soured over the last few seasons. Essentially, the Seahawks chose to side with their head coach rather than their franchise quarterback. Now Wilson gets to play his former team in primetime in week one of the regular season.

Wilson has played this matchup off to the media, but let’s be real, he’s had this game circled for months. Wilson will disregard all the relentless booing from the “12s” and will put on a performance. He would probably love to dot up his former team and make them feel that small twinge of regret.

Wilson will have 4 touchdowns and 1 interception

As awesome as it would be for Wilson to put on a lights-out performance, it’s important to remember that it is week one, and he is with a brand new team. There will be hiccups, and one of those hiccups will be an interception. Wilson will put on a really good performance, one that will end up giving the Broncos the win in the end.

In regards to who will catch his touchdown passes, Wilson has a myriad of weapons to choose from. The fact that he does have so many pass catchers will ultimately give the Broncos the edge, and the Seahawks will struggle to cover everyone.

According to various media reports, Courtland Sutton has reportedly been Wilson’s favorite target during practice. In the first game of the season, expect Sutton to catch two of Russell Wilson’s passes for touchdowns. The other two touchdown passes will go to Albert Okwuebunam and Jerry Jeudy.