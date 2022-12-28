By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

With Nathaniel Hackett no longer serving as the Denver Broncos head coach, fans began to wonder if they’d see a change at quarterback under interim head coach Jerry Rosberg’s watch. On Wednesday, Rosberg addressed the Broncos’ quarterback situation and declared that he has no intention of benching Russell Wilson, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. While Brett Rypien is waiting in the wings, Denver still intends to trot out Wilson for the final two games of the regular season, despite a 4-11 record (3-10 when Wilson starts).

Via Stevens on Twitter:

“Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB, per Rosburg.”

Wilson is off to a historically slow start to his career as a Bronco. The blockbuster trade that sent him to the Mile High City after he requested to leave Seattle has seemingly blown up in the faces of the Broncos, and Wilson himself.

In 2022, Wilson has a career-low 60.1 percent completion rating, and his 12 touchdown passes through 13 games are the worst mark of his career. In fact, his 2.9 percent touchdown rate is the lowest of his career. For comparison’s sake, 6.3 percent of his pass attempts were TDs last year, and in his best season, that figure stood as high as 8.2 percent. Additionally, Wilson has thrown nine interceptions, fumbled five times, and has been sacked 49 times, the most in the league.

There’s plenty that’s gone wrong for Wilson and the Broncos in 2022, but rather than hit the reset button and sit Wilson for the final two games of the year, Rosburg is hoping to begin the correction process early on and keep Wilson in his role as the starter. After all, the Broncos traded their first-round pick to Seattle in the Wilson trade, so tanking wouldn’t do them much good.

Buckle up Broncos Nation, the ride isn’t over quite yet.