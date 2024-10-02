One of the surprises of this young college football season has been Rutgers, who has pulled off a few upsets on their way to a 4-0 record after one month. Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have established an identity as a defensive juggernaut who is going to run the ball effectively, and their formula has paid off so far.

Many pundits around the country are now starting to take notice of the success that Rutgers is having, and some think that they are worthy of having College GameDay on their campus. Rutgers is one of five FBS schools that have never hosted ESPN's pregame show, and they're having the type of year that could land them a visit.

Pat McAfee, one of the weekly talking heads on College GameDay, and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speculated that “this could be the year” for Rutgers to host GameDay on the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

College GameDay knocked another school off the list in Week 6, making their first ever trip to Berkeley for Cal-Miami (FL) on Saturday night. Maybe Rutgers is next in 2024.

Rutgers can make noise in the Big Ten with their schedule

After back-to-back upsets over Virginia Tech and Washington, many have wondered just how far this Rutgers team can go. Considering the strength of the Big Ten this season, it appears that the Scarlet Knights got off on the light end when it comes to strength of schedule. Rutgers doesn't have to play Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State on their schedule, which makes a nine- or 10-win season a distinct possibility.

Greg Schiano's team plays two more conference games against ranked opponents: at No. 11 USC on Oct. 25 and home to No. 24 Illinois on Nov. 23. They have a difficult game at Nebraska coming up this upcoming Saturday, but should be favored in the rest of their games other than that. If they can pull off one more upset and handle their business in the rest of their games, a 10-2 record and an outside shot at a College Football Playoff bid is on the table.

As for College GameDay, the show could make its way up to Piscataway for that date with Illinois if both teams continue to have strong seasons. The scene up in New Jersey would certainly be a sight to see if they get to host the show, but Schiano and company need to keep winning for it to get there.

Whether they get to host College GameDay or not, Rutgers is having a stellar season. How stellar is still to be determined, but there is rightfully plenty of excitement around the program as the calendar flips to October.