Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women’s marathon world record by nearly two minutes with a time of 2:09:56 at the 2024 Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Chepngetich, a 30-year-old Kenyan, became the first woman to break the 2:10 barrier, passing the previous record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa just 13 months ago.

The race was more than just a personal victory for Chepngetich — it also marked a significant moment for Kenyan athletics, as she dedicated her achievement to fellow Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum, who passed away earlier this year. Chepngetich’s run came in the same Chicago Marathon where Kiptum set the men’s world record at 2:00:35 last year.

“I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself. This is my dream,” Chepngetich said after crossing the finish line, per Matt Lawton of The Times. “I fought a lot, thinking about the world record. The world record has come back to Kenya, and I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum. I’m so happy. I don’t know how to explain.”

Chepngetich’s pace was impressive, reaching just over 3 miles in just 15 minutes and just over 6 miles in 30:14. She completed the half marathon mark in an incredible 64:16, just seconds off her personal best. Her sustained speed saw her close the second half of the race in 65:40, a pace that would have placed her fourth in the men’s race at the 1984 Chicago Marathon. Her win on Sunday also marked her third Chicago Marathon title, adding to her wins in 2021 and 2022.

Chepngetich’s world-record-breaking run was nothing short of historic, as she cruised past previous records set by some of the sport’s greatest. For perspective, her finish time would have placed her 10th in the men’s race on the day, and she was over 7 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede, who finished in 2:17:32.

Chepngetich attributed her success to the perfect weather conditions in Chicago and the meticulous preparation she put into her training.

“This year the weather was perfect and I prepared well,” she said. “The world record was on my mind.”

John Korir won the men’s race in 2:02.43, the second fastest in Chicago history after Kiptum’s mark.