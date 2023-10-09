It was a picturesque day in beautiful Chicago, Illinois for the 45th running of the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. More than 47,000 participants from all over the globe ran the streets of the Windy City as they celebrated their one-millionth finisher in the races history. Oh, and 23-year old Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya also casually shattered the world record time set for a marathon. Check out our Sneakers news to take a look at what Kiptum was rocking when he made history.

Kelvin Kiptum Cheruiyot is a Kenyan long-distance runner who is highly regarded as one of the top two best marathon runners in the world, alongside fellow countryman Eliud Kipchoge. Kipchoge, the previous world-record holder with a time of 2:01:09 in the 2022 Berlin Marathon. Now, Kelvin Kiptum becomes the world-record holder as he finished the Chicago Marathon with an unofficial time of 2:00:35. He also became the first human to break the 2:01:00 barrier for a 26.2-mile marathon.

WORLD RECORD: We have a new man in town. Kelvin Kiptum just broke Eliud Kipchoge's World Record with an unofficial time of 2:00:35! UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/XfeMEzPveZ — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2023

Kelvin Kiptum becomes the king of marathons and now holds three of the six fastest marathon times in history at just 23 years of age. He did so in style while rocking the unreleased, upcoming Nike Alphafly 3. It's the latest iteration in Nike's groundbreaking long-distance race running technology and what better advertisement than to have someone shatter the world record in a pair of Nike shoes.

Kelvin Kiptum broke the marathon world record (2:00:35) to win the Chicago Marathon in the Nike Alphafly 3. ✅🥇 pic.twitter.com/aMgY28H0ge — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 8, 2023

The Nike Alphafly 3 will be the third installation in the highly-regarded Nike Alphafly line, not to be confused with the similarly-structured Nike Vaporfly. There have been recent debates among the running community as to which shoes perform better: The Alphafly 2 vs. the Vaporfly 3. Now, all debates can be settled with the Nike Alphafly 3 raising the bar as the gold standard in marathon sneakers.

There has been slight controversy surrounding the latest in Nike Running technology, mainly because of the fact that they provide an unparalleled advantage for long-distance running. The massive, contoured foam midsole provides runners with extra cushion and acceleration when pushing off their back foot. Upon landing, the midsole allows the foot to easily roll off surfaces and bounce right into the next stride.

It's clear that Nike will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the space of athletic shoes, just as Kelvin Kiptum will continue to push the boundaries of what we thought the human body was capable of. The Nike Alphafly 3 is expected to release early-2024 and should come with a similar $275 price tag as its predecessor. They'll be widely available on Nike.com and should be all the craze when they come out.

Will you be grabbing these and trying to beat your personal best?