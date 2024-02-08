Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler's next film will deal with the 'undead.'

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler‘s (Black Panther) collaboration has gotten some wild twists.

Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler's film deals with “undead”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros has acquired the rights to Jordan and Coogler's forthcoming movie. Sources revealed that the film is hoping to commence shooting in April in New Orleans.

Additionally, the secretive project is being dubbed a “period thriller” (that deals with the “undead”) with sources adding it'll take place in the “Jim Crow-era South.” The sources also added that the film will have anime influences, however, it's unclear what that means. Jordan implemented anime influences in his directorial debut, Creed III.

Ryan Coogler is an acclaimed filmmaker known for his collaborations with Jordan. This began with his feature directorial debut, Fruitvale Station. Jordan would then appear in his next three films, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

His films have received Oscar nominations. Black Panther was nominated for Best Picture in 2019. Coogler also produced Judas and the Black Messiah, which also earned a Best Picture nomination.

Michael B. Jordan first gained notoriety for his roles in The Wire and All My Children. In the early 2010s, he also starred in a handful of episodes of Parenthood. After Fruitvale Station, Jordan's career flourished with roles in That Awkward Moment, Fantastic Four, Just Mercy, and A Journal for Jordan.

While Coogler bowed out of the Creed franchise after the first installment, Jordan has continued on. Jordan has starred in the subsequent two installments and even directed the recent third film.