Solidarity is important, and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler emphasized that when the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes came up during a recent interview.

I asked the Creed filmmaker what was coming up, if anything, during this rough time in Hollywood.

“Right now, there are a couple of incredibly important strikes happening,” Coogler said.

The reason that these strikes are important to him? Well, they both directly impact him and his work.

“One in the union that I'm a member of — the WGA — and another in a union that I work with every time I gotta work [and] make a film, the Screen Actors Guild [SAG-AFTRA]. [They're] very important moments right now [because] the whole world is watching just from a labor perspective and how labor interacts with corporations.”

He continued, “So I'm operating right now in solidarity with my union.”

While you may be wondering how ClutchPoints spoke to Coogler during this time, it's because his soon-to-be-released project, Stephen Curry: Underrated, is a documentary. Coogler is as producer on Underrated.

“Thankfully, with [Stephen Curry:] Underrated, it started with non-WGA generated work and it's a nonfiction piece, [so] we're able to still work in that capacity and we work at full capacity on that side of our company at Proximity [Media],” he said.

In conclusion, Coogler's “not working at all in solidarity with our comrades.”

Ryan Coogler made his directorial debut with Fruitvale Station. He'd carry that collaborative relationship with star Michael B. Jordan into his next films Creed (Jordan also directed the recent third installment) and the two Black Panther films.

Stephen Curry: Underrated will be released in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ on July 21.