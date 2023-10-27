Ryan Fitzpatrick showed off a rare blank space in between tufts of back hair as he unbuttoned his shirt and decided to shake it off to serenade the Buffalo Bills crowd on Thursday night after their critical 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In doing so, Fitzpatrick ingratiated himself even further with his beloved Bills Mafia admirers, and generated his own Taylor Swift level energy. A fan sign even gave his adoring followers a Swift-inspired groupie name — “Fitzies”.

Fitzpatrick, now an NFL analyst with Prime Video's Thursday Night Football squad, still has quite a devoted following in Buffalo, where he spent four seasons playing for the Bills. While he is admired across the league for his Fitzmagic style and football acumen, his popularity is probably greatest in the Buffalo area, where he played his best football in front of a fanbase renowned for its passionate embrace of its players.

He gave back in a big way by pumping up the crowd after the win. Fitzpatrick ripped his shirt off in the middle of Prime's Thursday Night Football post-game coverage, showing off his impressive chest rug and clearly-retired-now dad bod. He flexed while unleashing a primal scream, then chest bumped the Bills' mascot, Billy Buffalo, all to the roar of approval from the adoring crowd.

And Fitz wasn't done. He then went over to Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen finishing a post-game interview and gave him a big bear hug. Finally, it was time for Fitzpatrick to get back to work as he hustled back to the Thursday Night Football set looking for his shirt.

Shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick… Always a Buffalo fan favorite 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMDeoYmBkU — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2023

Thus, a devoted group to rival Swifties was born. Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s “Fitzies” have no bad blood for this brainy one-time Buffalonian. This is a love story between Bills Mafia and the little quarterback from Harvard that could. He might need to calm down, and even though Fitz and the Bills are never ever getting back together, he's no anti-hero in these parts. This vintage homecoming may have featured the current Bills' quarterback, but the post-game celebration should be labelled with a parenthetical declaring it (Fitzpatrick's Version).