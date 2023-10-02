The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance has completely engulfed the football world to the point that even Mike Tirico is referencing it during the broadcast. Prior to the start of Sunday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Tirico had a reminder for the legion of Taylor Swift fans watching the game.

“Hey Swifties, we’ll be with you all night,” Tirico said (h/t Ari Meirov).

Swift has been some sort of a lucky charm so far for the Chiefs, albeit on a small sample size. The Chiefs are 1-0 this season in games she attended live. In Week 3, Swift watched Kelce and the Chiefs demolish Justin Fields and the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, as Kansas City came away with a 41-10 victory.

That being said, the Chiefs don't seem to need a lucky charm to take care of business this Sunday against the Jets. New York entered the game in poor form and with an unreliable quarterback under center in the form of Zach Wilson instead of Aaron Rodgers. The Chiefs, meanwhile, woke up Sunday with a two-game win streak. It has been all too well for the Chierfs since their Week 1 upset loss at home at the hands of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs have been excellent of late in finding blank spaces on the field on offense, as they averaged 26.0 points per game and 390.3 total yards per contest — ninth and fifth in the NFL — after the first three weeks of the season.