In a disturbing turn of events, KSI, the well-known YouTuber-turned-boxer, has called for the cancellation of the highly anticipated Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight scheduled for April 20, reported by Daily Mail. The plea comes in response to Garcia's recent disturbing social media posts, raising concerns about the boxer's well-being.
Garcia, a 25-year-old American fighter, has been making headlines with a series of unsettling posts. These include claims of a childhood trauma, alleging he was raped by a family member at the age of two, along with bizarre statements about aliens, and being a witness to ‘human trafficking.'
The situation escalated when Garcia posted a video on Instagram and other platforms suggesting his ‘throat had been slit.' He later explained that his phone had been hacked and reassured fans of his safety.
KSI took to social media to express his worry, stating, “Cancel the Ryan Garcia fight and actually get him some help. It’s sad watching him have a mental breakdown publicly like this.”
The call for cancellation isn't new, with others in the boxing community expressing similar concerns. However, Devin Haney remains firm that the fight is still on. Haney accuses Garcia of ‘playing crazy' as a promotional stunt, asserting that Garcia is acting for attention.
Garcia's recent behavior has sparked widespread worry, with his father and ex-wife also sharing concerns for his mental state. Eddie Hearn, the British promoter, has voiced his worries about Garcia's behavior.
The unfolding drama involves Garcia's startling revelations on social media, including claims of witnessing human trafficking. These statements have added layers of complexity to an already concerning situation.
As fans and the boxing community await further developments, the fate of the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight hangs in the balance, raising questions about the boxer's mental health and the potential impact on his career. The controversy surrounding Garcia continues to capture attention, leaving many to wonder about the boxer's well-being and the future of his upcoming bout.