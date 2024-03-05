UFC bantamweight champ Sean O'Malley, gearing up for his UFC 299 headline rematch against Marlon Vera, is still eyeing the world of boxing, reported by Boxing Scene. The “Suga” slugger, aged 29, has been engaged in verbal sparring with notable boxers like Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, and Ryan Garcia.
The banter escalated recently when Garcia claimed he could knock out O'Malley in an MMA fight. However, for such a crossover to materialize, O'Malley needs the UFC's approval, reminiscent of Conor McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.
In an interview with BoxingScene.com, O'Malley expressed openness to a potential boxing match, emphasizing the need for it to make business sense. He sees it as an avenue for pure entertainment and financial gain, aligning with fan preferences.
While acknowledging the UFC's reservations, O'Malley believes revenue generation is a persuasive factor. He stressed the importance of building both his and his potential boxing opponents' superstar status, aiming not just for a big crossover but a monumental one.
Confident in his boxing prowess, O'Malley, a proven knockout artist in MMA, highlighted the necessity for continuous growth in popularity for the matchup to reach its full potential. His 17-1 MMA record, with 12 wins by knockout, underlines his striking capabilities.
Reflecting on Ryan Garcia's recent controversial actions in the lead-up to his clash with Haney, O'Malley attributed it to the challenges of early fame and fortune, emphasizing the importance of a supportive circle.
Sean O'Malley's title defense against Vera (21-8-1) unfolds at the Kaseya Center in Miami, aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view. It marks O'Malley's first bantamweight title defense since securing a second-round stoppage against Aljamain Sterling in August.