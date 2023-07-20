Ryan Garcia unsurprisingly made bank for his fight with Gervonta Davis.

Garcia and Davis collided in a highly-anticipated boxing match back in April. Unfortunately for the former, he ended up suffering his first career defeat after a brutal body shot.

However, it wasn't all bad news as the contest — which was praised by many in the boxing world as it featured two fighters facing each other in their prime — did massive pay-per-view numbers with reports claiming it did more than 1.2 million buys.

As we all know, the top stars get a cut of the pay-per-view.

So in addition to Garcia's reported guaranteed purse of $2.5 million, he also receives a percentage of money off each pay-per-view buy.

Add in all the other undisclosed sources of revenue and Garcia will have made much more than just $2.5 million. Now, we know just how much.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya — who actually has a strained relationship with Garcia as things stands — revealed that his fighter made a total of $30 million.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Their issue, however, stems from De La Hoya and the rest of his team not showing up at the post-fight press conference for Garcia, while the latter also felt aggrieved by the rehydration clause included in his fight with Davis among other things.

“We have a lawsuit right now. I’m not suing him for money. He’s not suing me for money. I just want him to honor my contract. That’s it,” De La Hoya said (via Boxing Scene). “Just honor the contract; that’s it. You have obligations. I want [Garcia] to fight, I want [Garcia] to be a legend.

“Do you think I wanted him to fight Tank Davis with a rehydration clause? Hell, no. I’m looking out for him, but he has people whispering in his ear. ‘Oh, Oscar is bad. Oh, go with this other promoter, who will take care of you more. You’ll make more money.’ Well guess what? Ryan just made $30 million-plus dollars [for the Davis fight].

“I’m not doing anything wrong here. I’m trying to create a legend. What better person than me to guide [Garcia’s] career, to mold [him] into this superstar boxer who people will respect? But all these whispers, man. All these whispers.”

Despite how things have turned out, whenever Ryan Garcia does return to fight, he will still be promoted by De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions.

“I still have several years in his contract,” De La Hoya added.