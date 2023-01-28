Ryan Reynolds is an actor whose career spans over 30 years and includes box-office hits such as Deadpool, Just Friends and Definitely, Maybe. For his work, he has been awarded three People’s Choice awards, two Teen’s Choice awards and one Golden Globe nomination. With such an illustrious career both behind and still in front of him, the 46-year-old has acquired a lot of attention and global recognition. In this piece, we will look at Ryan Reynolds’ net worth in 2023.

Ryan Reynolds’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $150 million

Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth in 2023 is $150 million. That is according to such websites as Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Reynolds was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He is the son of a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman while his mom worked in retail. Reynolds also has three brothers and his grandfather was an elected representative in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta during the early 1940s.

Despite being interested in acting since the early age of 13 and having some small roles during his teenage years, Reynolds actually quit acting for a while when he was 19 to start his studies at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. It was the words of actor Chris William Martin that got Reynolds back into acting.

In 1991, Ryan Reynolds restarted his acting career with some smaller roles, most notably in the Canadian soap opera Fifteen. Along with this role, he also starred in the movie Ordinary Magic. Despite this starring role, Reynolds’ career was mostly limited to supporting and smaller roles, such as appearing in an episode of The X-Files and the 1996 TV movie adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

For his career to really take off, Reynolds had to wait until the early 2000s.

In 2004 and 2005, Ryan Reynolds got three pivotal roles that jumpstarted his career. He played the supporting role of Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity, alongside Wesley Snipes. He then landed two leading roles in 2005, playing George Lutz in the remake of The Amityville Horror and Chris Brander in Just Friends, co-starring with Anna Farris. All of these movies were successes at the box office, with Blade: Trinity making $152 million, The Amityville Horror making $107 million and Just Friends making $50 million.

While Ryan Reynolds’ career really took off with his film adaptation of the superhero Deadpool, his first major role in superhero movies was playing Green Lantern. Unfortunately for the Canadian actor, this movie was not received well by audiences and critics, but it did not stop him from getting back into superhero movies, which ended up making him one of the most bankable actors in the world.

While his first Deadpool standalone movie came in 2016, Reynolds did make a cameo as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. This cameo fueled more rumors about a movie centered around Deadpool, which had been in development since 2000. It finally got released in 2016, with Reynolds starring as the titular superhero.

Deadpool became the name synonymous with Ryan Reynolds, as the actor perfectly captured what this Marvel hero was all about. While there were some changes made to the original character, they were hugely successful. Against a budget of $58 million overall, Deadpool made $264 million in its opening weekend, which is the second-most of all time for an R-rated movie, and $782 million overall.

The idea of the movie was so valued at Fox, the studio that released it, that a sequel was green-lit before the first one was even released. Reynolds, according to Cosmopolitan, only made $2 million up-front for the movie, but due to its huge box-office success he is rumored to have made over $22 million overall.

After the incredible reception of the first movie, the second Deadpool was much anticipated — and it fulfilled expectations. Ryan Reynolds starred as Deadpool again and it was once again a huge success. Against a $110 million budget, Deadpool 2 opened to over 4,000 theaters and made $785 million at the box office. There is no clear number for Reynolds’ paycheck in this movie, but Bustle estimates that it was between $20 and $40 million.

When it comes to Reynolds’ rate, the success of these two movies increased it exponentially and it is now widely rumored that the successful actor makes eight figures per movie. Forbes estimated that in 2020 alone, Reynolds made $70 million, with $48.5 million coming from two Netflix movies, 6 Underground and Red Notice.

Other than acting, Ryan Reynolds has also dabbled in other endeavors, such as sports, beverages and movie production. He owned a substantial stake in Aviation American Gin and that company was subsequently sold to Diageo in a deal worth an estimated $610 million. When it comes to sports, Reynolds currently co-owns British soccer club Wrexham FC, the third oldest soccer club in the world. He took it over in February of 2021 alongside American actor Rob McElhenney, and Reynolds has been a very active owner, even coming to many games of the small club that plays in the fifth tier of English football.

It is clear that despite his busy acting schedule, Ryan Reynolds has been able to involve himself in many projects and companies around the world. Right now, he is also looking to add a co-ownership stake in the NHL team Ottawa Senators. As of November 2022, Reynolds has been holding talks with various potential co-investors, while also discussing the possibility of owning this franchise or leading a group to purchase it.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ryan Reynolds’ net worth in 2023?