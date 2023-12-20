Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney humorously rang in the holiday season with fan-edits based on the hit English pop duo.

Since the pair became owners of Wrexham AFC in Wales, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have repeatedly gone out of their way to thank fans for their continued support of the team during one of its most successful periods. The latest show of thanks came on Monday as the actors decided to ring in Christmas by sharing a hilarious fan-edited picture involving the pair and English pop duo Wham!

McElhenney shared pictures, credited to X user DarthPunk69, of the Wrexham owners the covers for two of Wham's hits in place of musicians George Micheal and Andrew Ridgeley, according to Entertainment Weekly. The first, in time with the holiday season, was of Last Christmas and included the Wrexham AFC crest in the top-left corner while the second picture used the cover for Wham's 1983 debut album Fantastic.

DarthPunk has several more photo-edits on his X of the actors as Wham! to celebrate their success in Wrexham, including an alternate cover for Last Christmas and Make It Big.

The photo-edits are even more fitting in Ryan Reynolds' case as Deadpool's love for Wham! is an ongoing gag in the character's titular film series.

Careless Whisper is used to help close out the first Deadpool to pay off multiple jokes across the film about him reuniting with Vanessa while the Wham! hit played in the background. While references to the band were absent for Deadpool 2, Reynolds turned back to the duo to help announce Deadpool 3 with Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go playing in the announcement.

The edits are also another example of how fans of Wrexham AFC have shown their appreciation to the actors for everything they've done for the club since becoming owners in November 2020. The docuseries Welcome to Wrexham chronicled the pair's introduction to football club ownership, with season two ending with Wrexham being promoted from the National League to the EFL League Two for the first time in 15 years.