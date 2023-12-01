Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have set their sights on reaching the Premier League within the next five years with Wrexham

Wrexham, backed by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have set their sights on reaching the Premier League within the next five years, according to former Red Dragons star Brett Ormerod, reported by GOAL. The Welsh club, demonstrating their ambition, secured the National League title in the 2022-23 season and currently competes in League Two, benefitting from the substantial funds provided by their high-profile co-owners.

Ormerod, who played for Wrexham between 2012 and 2014, expressed optimism about the club's trajectory, stating, “Hopefully, I'd like to see them in the Championship or Premier League in five years. The owners are ambitious enough to get there.” He acknowledged the historical significance of Wrexham's journey, emphasizing the unwavering support from fans and the transformative impact of the American owners.

Reflecting on the club's resilience, Ormerod recalled the challenging times when financial difficulties threatened Wrexham's existence. However, with the Hollywood glitz brought by Reynolds and McElhenney, Wrexham has undergone a remarkable transformation. Ormerod emphasized the deserving nature of the club's current position, stating, “Wrexham are very strong. When I was there as a player, the club was on the brink of bankruptcy and only survived because of the fans, so they deserve to be in the position they're in now.”

Reynolds and McElhenney, known for their explicit goal of propelling Wrexham to the highest echelons of English football, have documented their journey in the ‘Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series. With the owners' ambitious vision, substantial financial backing, and strong fan support, Wrexham's ascent continues, and the Premier League remains a tangible goal on their horizon.