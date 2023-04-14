After a successful era as co-host of the popular morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest has announced his departure from the show to focus on his personal life. The longtime host of American Idol, American radio personality, television host, and producer has captivated audiences with his charm, wit, and engaging presence for years. But he has decided to take a step back from the spotlight, perhaps to spend more time with his girlfriend and model Aubrey Paige.

In an emotional goodbye episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest told his co-host, Kelly Ripa, “I’ve spent my entire career talking. Talking on the radio, talking on television. Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse. But today it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you.”

In response, Ripa compared him to an onion, choking up part of the way through: “You are layers upon layers of goodness, of kind, of charm, of brilliance, and authenticity, and generosity. Your generosity is unmatched.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It wasn’t meant to be this long. Seacrest initially took the role of cohost with the intention of only staying for three years. He ended up liking it so much, he extended the contract. But now it’s time for him to move on to a new chapter in his life. The absence of Seacrest will be replaced by Ripa’s husband and actor, Mark Consuelos.

Seacrest’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, already has Ripa’s stamp of approval, joking that they won’t change their mailing addresses in case there’s a wedding invite. Part of Seacrest’s step away from the spotlight is to spend more time with Paige. Paige shared on her instagram, saying, “Ryan, I have never met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is that there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you.”