In a quick move, Ryan Seacrest, the seasoned Hollywood host, is set to take the reins of one of America's longest-running game shows, Wheel of Fortune. According to sources familiar with the plan, Seacrest will succeed the iconic host Pat Sajak in 2024, who announced his departure after an impressive four-decade run on the show, the New York Times reports.

The swift selection of Seacrest as the next host showcases a strong vote of confidence in the enduring popularity of Wheel of Fortune, especially in the era of streaming entertainment and declining traditional television viewership.

At 48 years old, Seacrest boasts an impressive hosting resume, having presided over shows like Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, American Top 40, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve since 2006.

Replacing a host as synonymous with the show as Sajak presents a challenge for Seacrest, reminiscent of the transitions faced by Bob Barker on The Price is Right and Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! However, Seacrest's vast experience and charisma make him a compelling choice for the coveted role.

Sajak and Vanna White, who has been an integral part of Wheel of Fortune since the 1980s, transformed the show into a phenomenal success. Over the years, the game show has spawned various adaptations, including board games, video games, casino slot machines, and the popular prime-time spinoff, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

While Seacrest assumes the hosting duties, negotiations are underway with Vanna White, who is currently under contract for another year. Fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of her role as the beloved letter-turner on the show.