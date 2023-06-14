With Pat Sajak retiring from the Wheel of Fortune after over 40 years of hosting the hit game show, the question on everyone's mind is: “Who will replace him?” But there have been some whisperings of candidates who might fulfill the role of the iconic game show host. Perhaps Ryan Seacrest is available.

According to TMZ sources, Ryan Seacrest has been discussed to take over the role of the retiring host. Since he's no longer hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, he has some time on his schedule. The owner of the Wheel of Fortune is Sony, and they've been looking around for potential candidates. Other than Seacrest, it's unclear who else is on the list.

The late creator of the Wheel was Merv Griffin, who also happens to be a good friend of Seacrest's. So that might be the leg up he needs to host the show.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Monday night, June 12, the great Pat Sajak announced his retirement plans: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

However, Sajak won't be far from the camera. He will serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years. Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, also expressed her gratitude for him.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Prete said. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!”