The announcement of Ryan Seacrest as the replacement for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. One notable voice joining the conversation is 38-year-old Jeopardy! champion, James Holzhauer, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the decision, according to Yahoo.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, June 27, Holzhauer criticized the approach taken by Wheel of Fortune in choosing Seacrest as the new host, stating, “Wheel of Fortune went about this all wrong.” He expressed surprise at the speed with which the show decided on Sajak's replacement, considering that the veteran host had only announced his retirement on June 12.

Wheel of Fortune went about this all wrong First you subject the contestants and viewers to an endless parade of temps who don’t prepare before hosting Then the producer in charge of the search says “Actually, *I* would be the perfect host” Then “jk we have two hosts now” pic.twitter.com/7pj55RFeg6 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 27, 2023

Holzhauer, known for his impressive Jeopardy! winning streak, drew a comparison to the process of finding a new host for his former show. He highlighted the extensive search and temporary hosts that Jeopardy! went through after the untimely death of beloved host Alex Trebek in November 2020. Holzhauer pointed out the contrast in approaches, stating, “First you subject the contestants and viewers to an endless parade of temps who don't prepare before hosting. Then the producer in charge of the search says, ‘Actually, I would be the perfect host. Then ‘jk we have two hosts now.'”

Jeopardy! underwent a lengthy period of guest hosts, including notable figures like Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton, and Aaron Rodgers, among others, before ultimately announcing its new hosts, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, about nine months after Trebek's passing. Seacrest seemingly fell into the role with ease.

In contrast, Wheel of Fortune executives swiftly made their decision, finalizing the choice of Ryan Seacrest as the new host within just two weeks. Holzhauer's comment suggests that he believes the approach taken by Wheel of Fortune was more efficient and better received than that of Jeopardy!

As the transition of hosts takes place in both iconic game shows, fans continue to share their opinions on the changes, with Holzhauer's input adding an interesting perspective from a champion who has experienced the world of game shows firsthand.