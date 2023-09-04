The Ryder Cup will take place at the end of September and end on October 1, and now the teams are beginning to finalize. Team USA is already set, and on Monday, European team captain Luke Donald used his six captain's picks to round out his roster.

Among the picks that Donald made, one of them was Ludvig Aberg, and the moment that led to the announcement was heartwarming.

The moment Luke Donald let Ludvig Åberg know he was on the team. pic.twitter.com/JWXCSi7dwe — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 4, 2023

Perhaps even more shocking is the history that Aberg will make when he tees off at the Ryder Cup. Aberg, who turned pro in June, will become the first-ever player to appear in the Ryder Cup before playing his first major championship, per Justin Ray of the Twenty First Group.

Aberg just won his first professional tournament with a 6-under at the Omega European Masters over the weekend, and a day later, he was named to the Ryder Cup team. He is just 23 years old and was the two-time Ben Hogan Award winner during hist time at Texas Tech, which goes to the best collegiate golfer.

With the USA team winning the previous Ryder Cup, Luke Donald and his team are determined to get back to winning ways. The rest of the captain's picks made by Donald are Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Højgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka. The automatic qualifiers are Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, so the European team has a lot of weapons.

The event begins on September 29 in Rome at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.