The 2023 Ryder Cup is right around the corner, and the teams are being finalized as we speak. Luke Donald, the captain for the European team, announced his six captain's picks on Monday, pe the Ryder Cup release.

‘Luke Donald has selected Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Højgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka as his six Captain’s Picks to complete his 12-man European Team for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.'

Team Europe is now complete, with these six joining Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, who all automatically qualified for the team previously.

All of Aberg, Højgaard, Straka, and MacIntyre will be making their first appearance as the European team tries to win the event once again. In the statement, Luke Donald spoke about the talent this group has:

“We have great depth of talent in Europe, and that is perfectly illustrated with the team we now have confirmed for Rome, which is a strong blend of players with previous Ryder Cup experience combined with exciting and talented rookies. I’m really pleased to have this team now in place, and we are all looking forward to going to Rome later this month and trying to win back the Ryder Cup.”

Team USA won the event last time out and has re-tooled, so it should be a fun matchup to watch after finally seeing the teams put together.

The Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.