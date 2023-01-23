Ryotaro Dojima is the Hierophant Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Ryotaro Dojima Social Link

The Dojima Social Link can be initiated starting May 6th. Upon maxing his Social Link, Dojima gives the protagonist a Coffee Mug which allows the fusion of Kohryu.

Ryotaro Dojima Availability

Dojima is available during the evenings inside the Dojima Residence, as long as there are no ongoing story dungeons. On rainy days, he’s available all day.

Ryotaro Dojima Dialogue Answers

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Hierophant Arcana.

6/12 – Gardening

“Are you regretting letting Nanako talk you into this yet?” I’m glad I did this. +3 To be honest, just a little… 0 Not really. +2



Rank 1

“Uhhh… Well, how’s school?” It’s fun. 0 Meh… 0 It’s boring. 0

“You know what I’m talking about, right?” Yes. 0 No. 0 Say it straight out. 0 (requires Rank 3 Courage)



Rank 2 (requires Rank 2 Expression)

“So… What have you been doing after school?” Working. +3 Hanging with friends. +2 Club meetings. 0 Nothing… 0

“But it’s not as if we have much in common… except for the murders.” Tell me about yourself. +3 Do you still suspect me? 0 Not good at talking? +2

“You’re more like a very young brother to me than a son.” That’s stretching it. +3 Should I call you big bro? +3



Rank 3

“‘When is always’, huh…?” Why not play with her? 0 I feel sorry for her. 0 Not good with kids? 0

“Plus… I’m not fit to be her family.” Fit or not, you’re family. +3 I don’t get it. +3 Why? 0



Rank 4 (requires Rank 3 Expression)

“All we’ve got is instant, though. How do you take it?” Black. +3 With cream. +3 Cream and sugar. +3 Surprise me. +3

“Go watch TV with Nanako. I’ll bring it to you when it’s ready.” You don’t have to do that. +3 Thank you. +2



Rank 5 (requires Rank 4 Expression)

“Oh… Sorry, I wasn’t talking about you.” Can I help? +3 Looking for something? 0 Working at home? +2

“It’s late. Go to sleep.” Are you okay? +3 But Nanako? +3 What was that about? +2



Rank 6

“Let’s stop there.” Then let’s go outside. +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) Let’s not. +2 Even if it’s about family? +2

“I don’t need a private life to do that. …Nanako will understand.” You’re right. 0 Is that what she wants? 0 That’s just an excuse. 0



Rank 7

“I can do that anytime.” This is more important, huh? +2 When is ‘anytime’? 0



Rank 8

“Sorry, but my hands are full here.” Want some coffee? +3 Working at home again? 0 Buying a new car? 0

“Do you understand why?” Because you’re a coward. +3 (requires Rank 3 Courage) Because of Nanako. +2 Because her killer’s loose. +2



Rank 9

“Er… Sorry about making you go along with this today.” It was fun. +3 I don’t mind. +2 Ask me next time. +2

“That’s why I used revenge as an excuse to spend time away from her…” Was it hard? +3 You’ve stopped running? +3 Do you regret it now? +2



Rank MAX