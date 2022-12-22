By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Buffalo Sabres were set to host their division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a game featuring two of the game’s brightest stars. Unfortunately, an incoming bomb cyclone storm has other plans.

The NHL announced on Wednesday that Friday’s matchup has been postponed. Buffalo and Tampa will now play on March 4. The league also moved their original March 4 game against the Philadelphia Flyers to March 9.

The Sabres are right behind the Lightning in the division, occupying fourth place while Tampa is in third. Buffalo has seen the emergence of big winger Tage Thompson, who has lit the league on fire all season.

Thompson has scored 26 goals and 50 points so far this season. The former first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues ranks second in goals and third in points in the league. His play has drawn praise from around the game, including from the reigning Hart Trophy winner.

On the other side, you have the Lightning. While not as dominant as in years past, Tampa Bay still boasts one of the best collections of talent around the league.

The biggest name for Tampa Bay is Nikita Kucherov. The 29-year-old two-time Stanley Cup champion has 12 goals and 47 points so far this season. He has the fourth most points in the league, three behind Thompson.

The date of the game changed due to a “bomb cyclone” winter storm heading for the Midwest and Northeast. Meteorologists have called the storm a “once in a generation” event as forecasts predict brutal cold, strong winds, and potentially a foot or two of snow in some areas.

This showdown between Thompson, Kucherov, and their teams may be disappointing now. However, their matchup later in the season could have playoff implications, making it an even more must-see game.

The incoming storm has affected more than just the Sabres. The Buffalo Bills announced changes to their travel plans ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears this weekend.