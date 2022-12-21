By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Every year, inclement weather plays at least some part in the Buffalo Bills season. After all, western New York is known for being one of the heaviest snow fall areas in the country. This weekend, there is set to be another huge storm being called a bomb cyclone with incredibly cold temperatures. That has apparently prompted the Bills to change their travel plans.

Buffalo was planning on heading to Chicago to face the Bears Friday, but are now heading out on Thursday, according to the Bills PR on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if leaving a day early helps or hurts the Bills’ preparation for Christmas Eve. With Christmas landing on Sunday, most of the NFL’s Week 16 games have been moved to Saturday. The Bills kick off at 1pm ET at Soldier Field and will be facing something that is really difficult to prepare for.

Justin Fields’ athleticism cannot be duplicated, nor properly represented in practice. He is capable of doing things with his legs that sends fans into a frenzy online. Case in point, what he did to the Philadelphia Eagles’ vaunted defense last week.

Another concern for the Bills in this matchup will be the overall ground game led by David Montgomery. Montgomery is coming off one of his best games of the year. Khalil Herbert might also make his return from injured reserve. The Bills have shown from time to time that they are susceptible to strong running games.

It is slated to be 14 degrees at kickoff. Generally, the more physical team wins in games like that. So, it’s probably wise to settle in early as the Bills are appearing to do.