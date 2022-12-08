By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Sabres have been one of the biggest offensive surprises this season. Entering play Wednesday, the Sabres were tied with the Boston Bruins atop the Eastern Conference with 96 goals scored this season. That is in large part due to 25-year-old winger Tage Thompson.

On Wednesday, Thompson accomplished something no one ever has in Sabres franchise history. Thompson scored four goals in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets. That set the franchise mark for any period by any player, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Sabres led 6-0 after the first period. In doing so, they also became the first team since the Chicago Blackhawks in 1998 to lead by 6+ goals without allowing a goal after the first period.

Incredibly, Thompson would go on to score his fifth goal of the game in the second period. Buffalo leads Columbus 9-2 with a period remaining.

With his epic performance, Thompson now has 21 goals on the season. That ranks third in the NHL behind only Jason Robertson with 23 and Leon Draisaitl with 22.

Thompson had a breakout season last year, scoring a career-high 38 goals. Prior to last year, the most he had scored in a season was just eight goals. Granted, that was during the COVID-shortened season. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that last season was a bit of a surprise for Sabres fans.

Tage Thompson is proving that he is not a one-hit wonder. He is on pace to cruise past his career year from last season. The question remains, will Buffalo get good enough goaltending to content in the tough, Eastern Conference.