Published November 30, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Bruins won again on Tuesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1. They did so in front of the Boston crowd, improving to an NHL record 13-0 at home. Overall, they are 19-3, the best record in the NHL. With their 19th win, they set a franchise mark for most wins before the month of December.

Veteran left winger Taylor Hall opened the scoring just over a minute into the game. Steven Stamkos tied it up in the 2nd period before Hall put the Bruins back in front in the 3rd. It was his seventh and eighth goals on the season, respectively. Bruins legend Brad Marchand then finished the game with an empty net goal, sending fans home happy.

The Bruins are coming off a season in which they finished in 7th in the Eastern Conference, but had the most points ever for a team in that position with 107. They are on pace for much more than that as they are on near NHL-record pace early on this season.

The Bruins are tied with the Dallas Stars for the most goals in the league this season with 88. They also lead the NHL in goals allowed, giving up just 48. Only the New Jersey Devils are even close to their goal differential this season.

It was believed after last season that Patrice Bergeron, 37, was going to retire. He decided to come back for one more run with Boston. That appears to have been a good decision thus far. The Bruins have been the league’s most consistent team this century. They have reached the postseason in 16 of the last 20 seasons, including three Stanley Cup Finals appearances and one title.