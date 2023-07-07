Sabrina Ionescu To Grace NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition Cover

New York Liberty Point Guard Sabrina Ionescu will grace the cover of NBA 2K24's WNBA Edition Cover. This GameStop exclusive edition will be the third to include a player from the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu Named NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete

The two-time WNBA All-Star is only 25 years old but is already making waves in the league. Her success at the collegiate level translated smoothly into the NBA. She became the first WNBA player with a 30-point triple double in league history. She's also the youngest WNBA player to record a triple double in her career.

Additionally, Ionescu is also a member of the national Women's Basketball team. She helped them win their 11th title in the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. She's also the only NCAA player (for both women and men) with 2,000 career points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds. On all levels of the game, Sabrina has been nothing short of a dominant player.

While she aims to help New York Liberty win their first ever championship, she'll enjoy being the face of one of the top rated sports titles in history.

“I’m excited to represent this iconic franchise as an NBA 2K24 cover athlete. My brothers and I played NBA 2K as kids, making this moment a full–circle experience to join this exclusive list of basketball legends,” said Sabrina Ionescu. “Being in the company of some of the W’s greatest players is a dream come true.”

Ionescu joins Diana Taurasi & Sue Bird (NBA 2K23), as well as Candace Parker (NBA 2K22) on the list of WNBA players to make the cover. Ionescu joins Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24.

“Sabrina’s ascendance has been an absolute joy to watch, as she continues to showcase her skills on a nightly basis,” said Melissa Bell, Global Chief Marketing Officer at 2K. “As one of the next–generation of WNBA stars, Sabrina has proven to be a major influencer and driver for growing women’s basketball and the WNBA. We couldn’t be more delighted to have her as this year’s NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition cover athlete.”

NBA 2K24 is now available for pre-order. The WNBA Edition is coming exclusively to the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on NBA 2K24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.