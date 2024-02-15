Sabrina Ionescu is engaged to Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu. Now, the Liberty star will take on Stephen Curry in the Stephen vs. Sabrina Challenge.

Sabrina Ionescu is arguably the biggest names in women's sports, as the WNBA star has already had quite an impressive career with the New York Liberty. Through just four seasons, Ionescu is already a two-time All-Star, and she set the single-season three-point record in her fourth season in the league, which is wildly impressive.

Ionescu's proficiency when it comes to shooting the deep-ball resulted in her being scheduled to take on Stephen Curry – the best long-ball shooter in NBA history – in the Stephen vs. Sabrina Challenge during the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Ionescu will take on Curry in a 3-Point Contest during the All-Star festivities, which will make Ionescu's star even brighter for basketball fans all around the world. On top of her success since turning pro, Ionescu is arguably the greatest women's college basketball player of all time. At Oregon, she was the National Player of the Year and became the NCAA's all-time triple-double leader.

Athletics are clearly important to her, and that is evident by who her fiancé is. Ionescu is engaged to Hroniss Grasu, who is an offensive lineman in the NFL on the Las Vegas Raiders. Compared to Ionescu, not many folks know who Grasu is, so let's take a closer look at who he is and his relationship with Ionescu.

Who is Hroniss Grasu?

While Ionescu is most definitely a megastar in sports, Grasu is still a pretty good athlete himself. Grasu just finished his ninth season in the NFL, which is very impressive for an offensive lineman.

Grasu plays the center position on the o-line, and he originally played football for the Oregon Ducks before being drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Grasu was a standout offensive lineman for his entire collegiate career, as he was All-Pac-12 Conference First-Team in three straight seasons, a two-time All-American, and a two-time finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the best center in the nation.

Grasu's first shot in the NFL came with the Bears, and he saw significant playing time right away, as he started eight games for the team in 2015. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during training camp the following year and spent the entire season on injured reserve. The lost season put a pause in his development, but Grasu did bounce back and played in four games during his third year in the league.

The center was no longer a part of the Bears' plans come 2018, as he had a chance to make the team, but he was cut after their preseason action. Grasu then signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he started one of the three games he played in during the 2018 campaign. After those three games, Grasu was released again before he was quickly picked up by the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, he only lasted nine days with them before he was cut once again.

Grasu's next gig came with the Tennessee Titans, where many expected a resurgence from because he was reunited with his former Oregon teammate in Marcus Mariota under center. Grasu never played a game for the Titans, though, as he was on the fringe of the roster, which saw him continuously get released and re-signed. After his third release from the team, Grasu headed back to Baltimore to rejoin the Ravens.

On August 20th, 2020, Grasu signed with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent time on both their active roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 campaign. Grasu's most recent tenure has been with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he's been with the team since 2021, appearing in six total games for them over that time.

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu's relationship

While Grasu never became the star many thought he would be as an early-round draft pick in the NFL, his fiancé is most definitely a star. Ionescu and Grasu are both from California, they are both of Romanian descent, and they both played college sports at Oregon. Ionescu didn't arrive on campus until the year after Grasu headed to the NFL, though.

The two met as alumni, and they have been dating since at least 2021. The two made things Instagram official in August of 2021 when Ionescu posted Grasu for his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i)

Overall, they have kept their relationship pretty private, but Grasu did propose in January of 2023. It is unknown when the wedding will be, especially because the two athletes have such busy schedules, but it will likely be sooner rather than later. Ionescu claimed their marriage was only months away back in August of 2023, but it appears the two are taking things slow, though, as Ionescu has been slow with her wedding planning.

Regardless, the two seem happy together, and their tying of the knot is likely not far out. It will have to wait until at least after this weekend, though, as Sabrina Ionescu will be taking on Stephen Curry in their highly anticipated three-point shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend.