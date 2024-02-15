Sabrina Ionescu is a star guard on the New York Liberty.

Women's basketball is getting bigger and bigger, and that is largely because of the influx of talented female basketball players in recent years. The name that first comes to mind in that regard is Sabrina Ionescu. The guard on the New York Liberty had a legendary basketball career in college and is now wreaking havoc in the WNBA.

This week, she will have a chance to show off her skills in front of NBA fans, as she will have a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry in the Stephen vs. Sabrina Challenge. WNBA salaries have been a common discussion point in recent years, but Ionescu has already done quite well for herself financially, as her net worth in 2024 is between $3-5 million. In this article, we will take a closer look at how she has come to her wealth.

Sabrina Ionescu's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $3-5 million

According to sites including equityatlas.org and sakariexam.com, Sabrina Ionescu has a net worth of $3-5 million. She was the first overall pick of the WNBA Draft in 2020, and she is currently playing under a two-year, $410,060 deal. The guard will be making $202,000 next season and will become a free agent after she makes $208,060 in 2025-26.

Prior to this deal, Ionescu was signed for three years and $213,597. The WNBA contracts are a lot smaller than that of the NBA players, but Ionescu has made most of her money off of the court. Her big deal is a signature shoe line with Nike. She is making millions through the sale of the Sabrina 1, her first signature shoe.

Along with the shoe deal, she also has signature apparel with Nike. It made perfect sense for Ionescu to get a deal with Nike. Oregon, the school she attended, has close ties with Nike and is known for having some of the coolest gear. On top of that, she was simply deserving of a deal because of her incredible skills and hard work on the basketball court. Her relationship with Nike started prior to her shoe deal, as she was sponsored by the company not long after being drafted. Ionescu has been a great representative of women in sports.

In addition to Nike, Ionescu also has deals with Xbox, Body Armor, and State Farm. Ionescu's future husband is pretty well off, too, as her fiancé – Hroniss Grasu – is a nine-year NFL veteran.

Sabrina Ionescu's career

Ionescu is already one of the wealthiest WNBA athletes, and you can expect her net worth to keep rising, especially with the success that her first shoe release has seen. Ionescu's basketball playing days started from a young age, and she was a McDonald's All-American in high school.

As arguably the top player in the nation in prep ball, Ionescu was able to continue her basketball career at the University of Oregon. There, she went down as one of the greatest college basketball players ever. Ionescu is the NCAA's all-time triple-double leader, and she became the National Player of the Year in 2020. Ionescu is even the only player to have more than 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds.

Her versatility made her the clear top WNBA Draft choice in 2020, and the New York Liberty jumped at the opportunity to select her. However, her rookie season didn't go as planned, as she missed the majority of the year with an ankle injury.

Ionescu burst onto the scene in year two, though, but her 11.7 points per game still left fans wanting more. The 2022 season was Ionescu's true breakout season. Her scoring production increased to 17.4 points per game, and her versatility went back on display. That season, she went to the first of her two All-Star Games, as she was again selected as an All-Star in her most recent campaign.

In 2023, Ionescu helped the Liberty reach the WNBA Finals. She was one-third of a big three with Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, but the team didn't have enough juice to take down the Las Vegas Aces, the current juggernauts in the league. Ionescu reminded everyone of the kind of player she is in 2023, though. She broke the single-season three-point record with 128 makes.

Ionescu's three-point success, along with her record-breaking 37 points in the 3-Point Contest, proved that she is one of the best shooters in the world, regardless of what league she plays in. She will have a chance to prove herself against NBA competition and the best shooter in the world when she takes on Curry, and Ionescu has already claimed that she will be shooting from the same distance as the NBA's leading three-point shooter.

Ionescu is obviously one of the biggest stars in women's sports, but were you surprised by her net worth?