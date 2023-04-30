When the Sacramento Kings won the first two games of the first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, many NBA media personnel and pundits believed it could be the last dance of this iteration of the Dubs. A passing of the torch may have been ongoing, but Golden State punched back and won the next three contests of the series. With Game 6 at Chase Center, the Warriors expected to send the Kings packing, but De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and the rest of the crew had other ideas.

The Kings silenced the doubters and completed a massive Game 6 victory by blowing out the Warriors, 118-99. It will be a quick 36-hour turnaround for Game 7 at Golden 1 Center, so the momentum will be on Sacramento’s side heading into the do-or-die affair. Golden State has the experience and the veterans, but Sacramento has the hunger and the persistence to spoil the party.

For the first Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, a couple of predictions will be important on the Kings’ side of things.

3. Harrison Barnes will score 20+ points

In Game 6, Kings head coach Mike Brown executed numerous changes in his rotation that were effective for his squad. Alex Len was benched for Terence Davis for the first time in the series, and guys like Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, and Harrison Barnes received fewer minutes than usual. Brown decided to play small ball due to Sabonis’ foul trouble, which reaped wonders for the Kings.

Since that rotation worked in Game 6, he may continue playing four wings and one big stretch in Game 7. Thus, Barnes will be a vital asset at the 4-position because he can guard Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green in that position. Keegan Murray was rewarded with 45 minutes in Game 6, but Barnes might be the more reliable option in the pressure-packed do-or-die scenario.

2. Domantas Sabonis has close to a triple-double

Over the first six games of the series, Sabonis has been having a difficult time on the offensive end of the floor. His scoring and assist numbers have been a far cry from his regular season stat line because of the phenomenal defense of Kevon Looney and Draymond Green. In Game 6, he contributed only seven points on 25% shooting while committing five turnovers and six personal fouls.

Sine Game 7 could be the season’s final game, Sabonis will showcase why he is an All-Star in the NBA and will be the perfect complementary piece to De’Aaron Fox. When Looney and Green are in foul trouble, problems begin in Golden State, so Sabonis must be ultra-aggressive right from the tip of Game 7. The Warriors will dare him to take perimeter jumpers, and he must make them pay for that decision.

1. De’Aaron Fox scores 35+ points, but the Kings lose a close one

The Clutch Player of the Year will be fully present on the season’s biggest stage. Despite the fractured finger of De’Aaron Fox, he remained dominant in Games 5 and 6, respectively. That will be the same situation in Game 7, as Fox will force Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole to defend him and kill them with his timely jumpers and powerful drives at the rim.

Fox will score 35 points with the season on the line, but Golden State will prevail in Game 7. The close loss by the Kings will be a tremendous learning experience for this youthful squad, as this is their first playoff experience since 2006.