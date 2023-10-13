Apparently not satisfied by its reign of terror already created by the horrific events it perpetrated against Israel this past week, the Middle East terrorist group Hamas is now calling for a “Day of Jihad” on Friday the 13th, according to a report by Reuters. Instilling fear into the hearts of innocent civilians worldwide, many industries and public groups across the globe are altering their plans today as a safety precaution — including the picketing SAG-AFTRA actors.

The union has called for all Friday picketing to be cancelled “in light of potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike.” The message continues that “there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City or Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 13. Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike”

The public has been warned by federal and local law enforcement to be cautious today, as Hamas has ominously urged its supports to make it a day of action in the streets.

On Wednesday, the Reuters report quoted the former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal as calling for a “Day of Jihad.”

The latest round of SAG-AFTRA contract negotiations with the AMPTP broke down on Wednesday, with the actors' union accusing the studios of using “bullying tactics,” according to a note sent Thursday morning to union members from the negotiating committee.

Now they also have to deal with the threat of terrorism as they continue to picket. Los Angeles and New York, in addition to being the major production locations for SAG-AFTRA shows and films, are also heavily Jewish metropolitan cities. Police departments in Los Angeles and New York have increased patrols and alert levels for Friday — especially in Jewish and Muslim communities.