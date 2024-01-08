New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston receives support on scoring debacle against the Atlanta Falcons.

Drama ensued at the finale of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday. The Saints punched in a touchdown with just seconds to go in the game, infighting former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. When it team is up double-digits with little time on the clock, the usual plays come at a slow pace, juicing the rest of the game. Jameis Winston and the Saints decided they weren't going to stop playing, scoring a late touchdown to end the game in 48-17 blowout fashion.

Winston has come out and said it was a team decision to go for the score, but there are mixed feelings in the football world on whether they should have just kneeled the time out. His former teammate Mark Ingram chose to side with him on X after the media went at Winston for his decision to score.

“Jameis Winston is a real one! True professional, selfless and an extremely hard worker. This notion that he went rogue is trash. If anything, it shows the love he has for his teammates. He is my brother, one of my favorite teammates. You are better after spending time with Jaboo!,” said Ingram, via X.

This is a divisional game with a backup quarterback who hasn't seen the field much in the past few years. There's going to be trash talk and there's going to be players competing until the end. Perhaps the Saints were being overly aggressive but in a divisional matchup where two teams don't necessarily like each other, there shouldn't be this much heat on Winston.