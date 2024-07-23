The New Orleans Saints can breathe a sigh of relief, for now. Running back Alvin Kamara was a candidate for a possible training camp holdout this summer, but it looks like the doomsday scenario won't occur.

The veteran reported to camp on Tuesday despite being unhappy with his current contract, via New Orleans Football Newtork's Nick Underhill.

“Alvin Kamara has reported to the Saints for training camp, I'm told,” Underhill tweeted.

However, the two sides haven't gotten closer to reaching a new agreement, via NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

“After leaving in the middle of minicamp, Alvin Kamara is there for the start of #Saints camp,” he reported.”Doesn’t sound like there has been any progress on a new contract, though.”

Kamara has two years left on the five-year $75 million deal he signed in 2020, but New Orleans could release him after 2024 and save nearly $19 million. The two-time second-team All-Pro is looking for more guaranteed money, despite still technically having one of the best deals in the league at his position group.

Kamara's annual average salary of $15 million only trails San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, and he's owed $18.5 million in 2024. The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year's cap hit in 2025, however, is scheduled to be just north of $29 million, which would be a difficult pill for the Saints to swallow.

How will this standoff get resolved?

Alvin Kamara may not be worth the trouble for the Saints anymore

The age-old saying is that the NFL stands for “Not For Long,” but that especially applies to running backs. In today's passing league, the position has been devalued, with many teams opting to swap out tailbacks on rookie deals until they find a star. Kamara was once a star, but he may not be worth a long-term investment anymore.

The five-time Pro Bowler has missed multiple games due to injuries and suspensions in each of the last few seasons and averaged just 3.9 yards per carry last season. He also averaged a career-low 6.1 yards per reception, a particularly disappointing stat considering that he used to be an elite dual threat.

Kamara certainly still has some gas in the tank, but he doesn't have much leverage. If he has another down year, then New Orleans can simply cut him loose. If he reverts to his prime form, the club can retain him in 2025 or trade him for assets.

Kamara will be 30 when his current deal is over, which is akin to being a senior citizen in today's running-back world. While the Tennessee alum will certainly get a third deal from somewhere, it probably won't be for as much as he wants.