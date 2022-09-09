Alvin Kamara Won’t Budge After Getting Badgered On Ongoing Battery Case

Alvin Kamara has a big question mark hovering above him going into the 2022 NFL season. While it does seem the New Orleans Saints running back is in line to play in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday on the road, his battery case stemming from an incident in Las Vegas last February remains unsettled. The NFL could still suspend him, but there are major technical obstacles to hurdle before that happens — if it at all does within the year.

Facing reporters on Thursday, Alvin Kamara refused to speak about the arrest, opting instead to talk about the upcoming Saints 2022 campaign. “I’m definitely healthy, I think,” Kamara said. “But I might have gotten faster. I don’t know. I feel explosive. I feel good,” Alvin Kamara shares, per Terrin Waack of NOLA.com.

Alvin Kamara is expected to have a heavy workload for the Saints. He is still the best weapon for New Orleans a season after he racked up 898 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns and recorded 439 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. With quarterback Jameis Winston returning to action healthy, Kamara should find more work on the air and on the ground this season than in 2021 when Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian handled most of the quarterbacking duties while Winson missed a bunch of games due to an injury.

The hearing for Alvin Kamara’s felony battery case was postponed for 60 days back in August, which means it will only begin on September 29th at the earliest.

Kamara’s situation is worth monitoring, but as it stands, it does not look like it’s going to affect his availability in 2022.