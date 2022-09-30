Andy Dalton ready to hunt after Saints’ Jameis Winston status update for Week 4 vs. Vikings

Red Rifle is ready to hunt! New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries, hasn’t been able to take the practice field yet in preparation for a Week 4 date with the Minnesota Vikings in London. Well, it appears that lack of practice could result in Winston sitting out the contest- and Andy Dalton starting under center for the Saints.

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Winston is doubtful to play in Week 4. When it was Dalton’s turn to speak to the media, the veteran quarterback delivered this confident message, per the Saints Twitter account.

"With whatever happens, I know I'll be ready when my number is called." -Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/dNkYAPS6Df — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 30, 2022

Andy Dalton said that “whatever happens, I know I’ll be ready when my number is called.” That’s the spirit, Andy!

It’s highly likely that Dalton’s number will be called, as it wouldn’t be wise for the Saints to throw a banged-up Winston, who has thrown four touchdowns against five interceptions this year, out onto the field with no practice reps.

Dalton, an 11-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler, has made 148 career starts. The TCU product has thrown for 35,279 yards with 226 touchdowns against 135 interceptions.

He most recently made six starts for the Chicago Bears last year, leading the team to a 3-3 record before he was benched for Justin Fields.

Now, Andy Dalton will get an opportunity to help lead the Saints to a win in London. It certainly won’t be easy, as Dalton will be without number-one wideout Michael Thomas.

But Dalton will be ready when his number is called. And he’ll be ready to hunt.